The Commissioners Court met in regular session Monday, Aug. 31, and finalized the distribution of the SETH Grant Funds for the county.
The Walker County Veteran Services Office received $15,426.82 to assist with funding to veterans or surviving spouses for utilities, rent and housing repairs. Boys Scouts of America Troop 97 received $2,763.18, to build 14 wall panels to replace the old wall units for the Journey Through Bethlehem.
The Huntsville Junior Service League will receive $8,000 to update the Life Skills room at the Huntsville High School to become adaptive for handicapped students. The Huntsville Elementary will receive $1,200 for the KABOOM Playground Build. Huntsville Lions Club will receive $3,000 for the purchased of US and Texas flags, poles and hardware.
Local resident John Stubblefield's contractor will be paid for the repair or replacement of his home septic system in the amount of $9,860. The Walker County Amateur Radio Group was granted $250 to provide a military veteran amateur radio service. And the West Sandy Community Association received $9,500 for the repair and rebuild of the San Jacinto Schoolhouse east wall.
The consent agenda also included the Court's approval of the report from the State of Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts regarding the 2023 Railroad Rolling Stock market value for the Union Pacific Railroad in the amount of $5,975,382. Rolling stock is defined in the Buy America regulations (49 CFR Part 661.3) as transit vehicles such as buses, vans, cars, railcars, locomotives, trolley cars and buses and ferry boats, as well as vehicles used for support services. For railroad purposes, rolling stock is all the engines and cars that are used on a railroad.
The City of Huntsville Fire Department report for June 2023 reflects 187 calls of which 173 were inside the city and 14 were outside. Sixty-four burning permits were issued and ten inspections were made.
The Court established a Memorandum of Understanding between First United Methodist Church and the Walker County Office of Emergency Management to designate FUMC volunteers as the Donations Management Coordinator and an Assistant. These volunteers will supervise donations management during a major emergency or disaster which falls under the authorization of Judge Colt Christian.
Pursuant to Senate Bill 1893 which went into effect June 14, the County Treasurer requested the Court approve Personnel Policy 9.02, 'which prohibits the installation or use of the social media service TikTok or any other successor application or service developed or provided by ByteDance Limited or an entity owned by ByteDance Limited or a social media application or service specified by proclamation of the governor on any device owned or leased by Walker County.'
The Court unanimously approved the policy update.
Further Court action included the designation of the Walker County Appraisal District to calculate the final No-New-Revenue tax rate and Voter-Approval tax rate. Following the Planning and Development agenda, a Budget Workshop was held.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s action but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. However, a Special Session of the Court is reportedly scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.