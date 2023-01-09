Walker County Commissioners discussed the rental policy of the Walker County Storm Shelter and alcohol consumption at the facility at the first meeting of the new year on Jan. 3.
The newly-elected County Judge Colt Christian called his first commissioners court to order and moved through the 14 items on the consent agenda with unanimous approval.
Commissioners Court then continued discussion of the Storm Shelter Lease Agreement Policy.
Sherri Pegoda, Walker County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, advised the court the leasing policy has changed with the removal of all information related to accepting money for rental profit.
The nonprofits, 501(c)(3) organizations that have been approved to use the facility, at no cost are, State of Texas, City of Huntsville, HEARTS Veterans Museum, Huntsville ISD, New Waverly ISD, SAAFE House, Good Shepherd Mission, Senior Citizen Center, Chamber of Commerce and Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The court needed to determine whether these organization need to secure liability insurance of $1million, as the current policy requires.
Commissioner Bill Daugette recommended that the matter be referred to legal for an opinion. The court also discussed if alcohol would continue to be served at the Storm Shelter during events.
“It has always been my contention that alcohol should not be served in any county facility,” Commissioner Ronnie White said.
An unofficial hand vote agreed with Commissioner White’s recommendation.
The matter will be placed back on the agenda following legal review.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program application deadline was extended to April 2023; the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Most-Impacted and Distressed (MID) funding was increased to $1,443,750; and Resolution 2023-20 was revised to reflect the change in the amount of State MID Funding to $4,731,250.
The court also approved two applications for federal assistance and the environmental review.
GrantWorks service agreement with Walker County, and their Negotiation of Profit Proposal were referred to legal and the purchasing agent.
The Southeast Texas Housing Finance Cooperation required approval to issue tax-exempt bonds or acquisition and rehabilitation of the Portofino Apartments in Pasadena, Texas.
Walker County Commissioners’ Court is a member of this regional cooperation and Liesa Hackett is the county’s representative.
The court agreed to renew their membership with Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) for 2023.
Walker County Commissioner’s Court next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave.
