Walker County Commissioners Court approved a request made by the Texas Department of Emergency Management to provide office space for a local liaison officer who will work closely with OEM in Walker County and the 16-C District, located in Conroe. Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, Butch Davis reported that the state has provided funding for 200 counties in Texas including Walker County to have a liaison officer. Funding for the officer will come from repurposed funds from the Emergency Performance Grant. The position would be full-time, with the salary expected to range between $35,000-$40,000. Thus far, 13 people have applied for the position with interviews are ongoing.
Commissioners took no action on a proposed agreement between Goodwin, Lasiter and Strong for the OEM Warehouse expansion project. Commissioners asked for further financial information and are expected to revisit the project at a future meeting.
Following a discussion concerning the communication and performance of Grant Works Commissioners took no action concerning the review of Grant Works ARP contracts. Grant Works, now based in Austin, assists in monitoring and managing contracts and projects, was founded in La Porte, Texas in 1979. Grant Works currently consults with 250 local government clients according to their website.
Commissioners accepted the Indigent Defense Commission Grant Award for the 2022 Fiscal Year in the amount of $45,469
The Month of June was designated Elder Abuse Prevention Month by Walker County Judge Danny Pierce.
Commissioners also approved several variances and right of way acquisitions which were posted as part of the May 9 regular agenda.
Following a workshop, commissioners approved the recommended amendments and modifications to Walker County’s subdivision regulations. These changes will be effective on June 1.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda and adjourned into Executive Session, returning without taking action.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
