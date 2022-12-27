The Walker County Commissioners Court approved a contract with CommuniCare Technology, Inc., dba Pulsara, to purchase an app for use by EMS. This app allows EMS staff to start a chart on a transport prior to their arrival to a hospital. The hospital staff will know ahead of time, if a speciality doctor is needed, or if there are complications related to treatment. It reduces treatment time and provides a continuum of care. This app is used by the hospitals in Conroe and Woodlands but not at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, Dec. 19. The consent agenda was approved, after some corrections to the minutes of the Dec. 5 session.
The Court also discussed an EMS Logik NarcBox with the added feature of a fingerprint scanner, for a total cost of $22,172.50. This device is used by EMS as an out-of-pharmacy narcotic control system. The system comes with software that provides digital security. The added feature of the fingerprint scanner provides another layer of accountability.
The Court approved the updated EMS Write-Off Policy, shelving for the OEM warehouse, Walker County Investment Policy and Procedures, name change for IT position to IT Network Administrator, budget was amended to transfer $50k to Central Salary to be designated to the various departments, approved nominations for the TAC Board of Directors for the Health and Employee Benefits Pool.
Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis discussed whether the Storm Shelter should be a venue for rent.
“In 2021, the facility was rented once for $1,200, with refundable $500 deposit; two times in 2022,” Davis said. “There are three contracts pending for 2023.”
The Commissioners Court had concerns that the rental of the facility may impact their funding source, based on information from their grant consultants.
The court decided to honor the three contracts pending for 2023, but discontinue rental services for three years, after these scheduled events.
The Purchasing Department sought approval for a Request for Proposal for Services (RFPS), related to the preparation of the Walker County Strategic Plan, the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corporation, (SETH Funds) approval was tabled pending additional information regarding the three selections designated.
The Walker County Commissioners Court meet at the Walker County Courthouse in Room 104, on the second and fourth Monday of each month. For more information on meeting dates and agenda, visit www.co.walker.tx.us.
