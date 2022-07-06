Walker County Commissioners Court approved the Joint Election Agreement for the November 8, 2022 General Election. Information including countywide poll locations and early voting hours is available at the Walker County Elections.
The court approved the selection of MPB (Merchants and Professional Collection Bureau) as the Walker County collection agency for accounts aged March 2020 to present. MPB will handle the process of customer outreach until the 180 days past due mark, when they will turn it over to a collection agency.
Walker County has over 5,000 accounts older than March of 2020 totaling approximately $5.5 million. Those accounts will remain with the previous collection company. As time passes it’s less likely that delinquent accounts will be collected. Commissioners indicated they will discuss and potentially take action on reviewing the county’s write-off policy at a future meeting.
An agreement was approved between Sam Houston State University and Walker County for participation in the Federal Work Study Program. Sam Houston State University will pay the worker’s salary.
Commissioners agreed to dispose of equipment including Walker County office traded in EMS and miscellaneous jail equipment.
Commissioners approved the use of contractors for fire control during drought conditions if needed.
The Court authorized the designation of county employees as contractors, allowing the use of their equipment to address any fires as a last resort during the drought conditions. The county took similar steps in 2011.
The reappointment of James Necker to the HGAC Aging and Disability Advisory Committee was approved.
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and Commissioners approved the re-appointment of Clara Malak, Barbra Sapp, and James E. Mabry to the Board of Commissioners of the Walker County Housing Authority.
“They’re all good folks and willing to serve,” said Judge Pierce.
Commissioners approved a series of requested change orders for projects associated with previously approved GLO Hurricane Harvey projects. Contracts haven’t been finalized at this time. The changes were requested due to the increasing costs and shortages of materials.
The county approved an increase of the IRS milage rate from $0.585 to $0.625.
The regular meeting was adjourned after the consent agenda was approved. Following a recess Commissioners took part in a budget workshop in preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year budget process.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
