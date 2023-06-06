Commissioners Court approves Elections Agreement for November

The Tri-County Behavioral Health program presented budget information to the Court on Monday at the regular session of Walker County Commissioners Court.
“I’m here to discuss our upcoming special project which will address the growing need for psychiatric hospitalization,” said Evan Roberson, Executive Director of Tri-County. “This program is projected to cost $5 million and will fund psychiatric crisis hospitalization. The number of kids we have seen in Walker County in crisis has increased.”
“We need to move from our current location off Hwy 75 where people can’t find us. We bought an old skating rink in 1994 and have continued to operated out of this building. We have purchase 5.6 acres on Hwy 30 and plan to build a new facility,” Roberson continued. “However based on the current needs the space will be obsolete when it opens. The current location is being remodeled and will be utilized for special services for children.”
Tri-County provides adult services in the area of supportive services to adults age 18 and over with severe and persistent mental illness.
Tri-County offers Child and Youth services between the ages of 3-17 with a diagnosable mental health disorder and those experiencing serious functional impairment.Ti-County services Montgomery, Liberty and Walker counties and is under by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission umbrella.
All the Consent Agenda items were approved with correction for the Interim Purchasing Agent salary and clarification on the invoices and claims.
The EMS Standby Policy, Pricing and Procedures were approved by the Court, as presented by Rachel Parker with Emergency Medical Services.
The Joint Election Agreement was presented by Diana McRae, Walker County Tax Accessor-Collector.
“This is the standard agreement for the November 7 election and includes six other political subdivisions who will share in the cost of the election.
“Early election will run from Oct. 23-Nov. 3, with mandated hours as set out by the state Legislature. The Party Chairs are responsible for submitting election judges names, that have to be approved by the Court. The election judges and clerks are very important to the election process and we are actively recruiting,” said McRae.
For more information on election dates, times and becoming an election worker, visit www.co.walker.tx.us, stop by 1301 Sam Houston Ave, or call 936-436-4959.
For more information on local mental health services https://tcbhc.org, 1-800-659-6994 for the Crisis Hotline and Routine Services 1-800-550-8408.
This summary does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104,
The next scheduled meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, June 20. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
