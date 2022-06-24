The Walker County Commissioners Court approved an additional allocation of up to $25,000 for the District Attorney’s Office,Tuesday.
Walker County Criminal District Attorney, Will Durham, requested the additional funds during a regular meeting held Tuesday. Walker County offices were closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.
Durham said “these experts are needed in order to prove the cases for the citizens of Walker County who lost someone.”
He noted a couple of older cases expected to go to trial at the end of the year, as well as a couple of newer cases that already have experts hired at the beginning stages of the case.
Walker County Commissioners were updated the procurement process for several pending and ongoing projects, which were funded out of American Rescue Plan and Special Contingency Funds during their June 21 meeting.
Purchasing Agent, Charlsa Dearwester, also detailed some of the training opportunities for employees and other activities in her office.
Commissioners also approved a contract for Woods Welding in the amount of $23,604 to construct a fence in the right of way on Roosevelt Rd.
The hire of the Engineering firm of Goodwin, Laster and Strong was approved to provide engineering services and oversee security upgrades and replacement projects the Walker County Jail in the amount of $74,000.
The money for the upgrades and improvements will come from American Rescue Plan funds.
The court agreed to a cost of $7,587 for two ceiling fans inside including the cost of instillation inside the Walker County Courthouse large courtroom
Commissioners approved the amount of $11,500 for sidewalk repairs after plumbing work is completed at the courthouse. The plumbing work is expected to be done June 25, but may stretch if necessary.
Following a response from the General Land Office, Walker County was found to be in compliance with the 14-day bid contract process which was previously under question. This action allows projects in Pct. 3 and 4 that were reviewed to continue.
Grant Works, now based in Austin, assists in monitoring and managing contracts and projects. The company, founded in La Porte, Texas in 1979, currently consults with 250 local government clients according to their website.
The Court also confirmed appointments to various Boards including Pct. 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette to the City of Huntsville Airport Advisory Board.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda then recessed the regular meeting before holding a budget workshop. Requests from various departments and organizations, were heard in preparation for the next fiscal year.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets regularly at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
