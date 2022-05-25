Walker County Commissioners court voted to accept Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements once they’re received.
Walker County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis provided an update that all FEMA funds associated with the Feb. 2021 winter storm had been obligated. The Cat. B Emergency Protection Ward will receive approximately $20,807 Pct. 3 Road and Bridges had $128 488 allocated. Pct. 4 will expect $66, 814. The county will recoup $4,500 from deductibles related to buildings and $17,088 from administrative costs. FEMA increased reimbursements from 75% to a 90%.
A request by Davis to move the funds to Pct. 3 and 4 project accounts was approved unanimously.
Davis also spoke about the progress of COVID-19 reimbursements for various projects. More updates are expected as other deadlines approach.
The court received updates on the requirements to participate in the paramedic sponsorship program, which may assist with retention of EMS workers.
Commissioners agreed to increase service fees for Emergicon and allow the company to negotiate payments. Emergicon handles EMS billing. Commissioners reserved the right to recess the payments if costs decrease.
A request to implement Merchants and Professional Collections Bureau as the county’s new collection agency for accounts 120 days past due was tabled. Extra time was requested to review the contract.
A proposal to hire Goodwin, Laister, Stone to begin the process to complete the OEM warehouse expansion was approved in the amount of $32,800. The money will cover the administrative costs associated with the project, and will come from American Rescue Plan Funds. The engineering group’s contracts have been reviewed after no action was taken on the item during a previous meeting of the Court.
The court agreed to 2021 fiscal year budget amendments, which ended Sept. 30, 2022.
Decisions were tabled regarding Grant Works administration of American Rescue Plan Funds to allow time for review and a full court to attend due to unexpected absences of Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and Pct. 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette.
The court approved an updated job description for the Director of Planning and Development.
An interlocal cooperation contract between the Texas Dept. of Public Safety and Walker County was approved to the use of office space located at 344 TX. 75 N. Suite 300.
A variance involving Walker County Subdivision Regulations was passed for the proposed RV Park. Commissioner Danny Kuykendall was the dissenting vote of those present.
The use of the Courthouse during the Downtown Business Alliance vender fair on June 11 was approved.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, local minister Barbara Rigsby asked the court to consider appropriating American Rescue Plan funds to the residents of Walker County who have been most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
