Walker County Judge Danny Pierce allowed members of Walker County’s 4-H Club to read a proclamation declaring Oct 2-8 as National 4-H Week, during their Sept. 26 regular meeting.
Commissioners took action on the County’s burn ban. Butch Davis Walker County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator reported that the county had eight outside fires this weekend and that the Texas Forest Service responded to two of those fires.
The Keech-Byram Drought Index average for walker County, is 562.
The burn ban went into effect as of Noon Monday, Sept. 26.
Judge Pierce presented the 2021 Texas Historical Commission Distinguished Service Award to the Walker County Historical Commission for its “active and well balanced preservation program.” The award was accepted by Interim Walker Historical Commission Director Scott Collier who noted that James Patton was instrumental in the program’s success.
Commissioners also accepted the 2021 Walker County Historical Commission’s treasurers and annual report.
Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included a motion to maintain a patrol vehicle which had previously been designated for auction as a reserve for the Pct. 3 Constable Office.
Authorization for an application to apply for an approximate $26,000 grant for ballistic shields, was approved. The grant comes from the state and requires no matching funds.
Commissioners also approved a revised pay scale for Walker County Employees, changes to the personnel management procedures policy, and the routine renewal of the 2023 Workers Compensation questionnaire, which was amended to include elected officials.
The renewal of VFIS Insurance for Walker County Emergency Medical Service providers was approved in the amount of $107,797.
Amendments to the budget ending Sept. 30, 2022 were approved. These items were moved within the budget to other appropriate funds for projects and other allocations.
Several change orders were approved for Hurricane Harvey CDBG Roads pending General Land Office approval.
The Southeast Texas Housing Finance Cooperation affordable housing grant application was approved.
Commissioners approved the reappointment of Dr. Darrel Wells as Walker County Local Health Authority.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda with the exception of an item regarding payment of claims and invoices submitted for payment. The item is expected to be addressed during the next meeting of the Walker County Commissioner’s Court.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
