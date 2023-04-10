The Walker County Commissioners Court will consider and take action on the acceptance of a National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation grant for firearms proficiency improvement training program.
The grant in the amount of $4,424 was placed on the agenda by Constable Gene Bartee.
The SAAFE House has requested the use of the Courthouse Gazebo for Monday, April 17, to promote Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class #41 are on the agenda to receive a proclamation.
Grant Works is on the Consent Agenda to provide reports on the General Land Office (GLO) Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and quarterly report on the Hurricane Harvey Grant Contract.
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrates 50 years of service and a resolution acknowledging this accomplishment will be presented to the Court. The organization was founded in 1913 at Howard University by college education women who were dedicated to public service. The non-profit organization has over 1,000 undergraduate and graduate chapters around the world.
Butch Davis, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, has requested permission to accept a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) grant award for 6 air quality monitors and accessories which are to be donated to the fire department with a memo of understanding.
This summary does not reflect the total agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court.
The Court meets in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Room 104. These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
