For the second consecutive day, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a break-in. According to police records, officers responded to a maintenance building at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Smither Drive on Wednesday.
They say that between Dec. 23 and 29, unknown victims forced their way into the shed and stole a black laptop, a drill, a printer and a key ring with various keys. According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, the incident may be connected to a similar burglary in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
Both incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
