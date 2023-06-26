Collier presented honor by County

The Walker County Commissioners Court presented the 2022 Distinguish Service Award Certificate to Scott Collier, Treasurer for the Walker County Historical Commission from the Texas Historical Commission. The Distinguished Service Awards (DSAs) are administered annually by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) to County Historical Commissions (CHCs) that document well-rounded programs of work that preserve and promote Texas history.
The Court met in regular session 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 and approved all the Consent Agenda, with minor corrections and updates to the minutes, and invoices. Commissioner Ronnie White, Precinct 2, pulled the Employee Injury Report.
“I want to point out that one of our officers sustained a broken bone and they don’t get the recognition they deserve for the things they do for us everyday. I wanted to say thank you to our guys, ladies and gentlemen out in the field,” said Commissioner White.
The Court approved the donation of a 2016 Ford Explorer from Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
“During the state hurricane evaluation it was recommended that our OEM get more laptops and Tyson Epson, Retired Military and HAM Operator donated four Dell laptop computers to us and I’m asking the Court to approve this donation,” said Butch Davis, Coordinator of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
The Court unanimously approved both donations.
The Inter-Local agreement between Taylor County and Walker County to participate in a Jail Pharmaceutical Contract was approved. The agreement ends June 2024.
The County Clerk Kari French was granted approved to renew the contract with Texas Department of State Health Services for Remote Birth Access. The contract will expire in 2027.
The Court re-appointed Morris Johnson and Judge Tracy Sorensen, to the Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare Board of Trustees at the recommendation of Evan Roberson, Executive Director. These are two-year term appointments.
Following the discussion by the Court related to the South Texas Housing Finance Corporation (SETH) Grant Funds, the Court voted to pass this item. The SETH web page states the funds promote affordable housing opportunities for low to moderate-income eligible Texans. For more than 40 years, SETH has met the community’s housing needs with a variety of programs that include assistance with home purchases and rental housing for residents and seniors.
The Court’s committee to establish a Strategic Plan presented their draft and an overall summary was provided by Patricia Allen, County Auditor.
“The committee did a lot of work and now it is before the Court to accept as is, modify or take into the open market,” said Allen.
This is a good starting point, but where do we go from here. I’m looking for the services we provide and what can the citizens expect of us. Where do we want to be 2 to 5 years from now,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette.
After discussion and comments from the Court, no action was taken.
The Court has called a Special Sessions for 9 a.m. Monday, June 26. There is no Consent or Statutory Agenda items.
The Court will have a Budget Workshop for these departments, Walker County Constables, Precinct 1-4, EMS, Walker County Jail and Planning and Development.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s actions but a summary.The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104, Huntsville. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday, July 3.
These session are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube.
For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners.
