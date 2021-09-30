College and career counselor helps students prepare for future

Most high school students start to consider the idea and concept of entering college before they leave the halls of Huntsville High School.
Typically, they’re guided by a counselor or teacher as to what to do and how to do it. At Huntsville High School, they have Dawn Shaw, the college and career counselor who is well known by many seniors and juniors for her “college talk”.
Shaw, who attended and graduated from Kirbyville High School, has been at Huntsville as a counselor for eight years and gladly helps students with their future.
¨Your junior year is very important, because that's what they look at. And it grades how active you are,¨ Shaw said.
She mentions how extracurricular activities could also lend a hand.
¨They look for community service, so that's pretty big. And, if you're in the top 10% of your class, let's just say they had 380, if you´re ranked 1-38 in your class, then you can get automatic admission to any school except University of Texas. UT is like top 6%.¨
¨Kids come in all the time, they'll have questions, they need me to read something like an essay or whatever. So then I can help them with that kinda stuff. I'm just a good resource,¨ Shaw added.
However, students move on their own schedule.
If any students are really interested in learning more or taking advantage of the help that's being lended by Shaw, her office room number is 2012 in Huntsville High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.