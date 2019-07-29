Coleus adds color to the summer garden

The dog days of summer are upon us. After a short couple of days with temperatures below 90 degrees, our days have returned to sweltering heat and humidity. Very few plants want to push out blossoms during this time. We can still fit color into our gardens to relieve our eyes from the harsh sun on our landscapes.
Coleus are often a forgotten plant that offers a wide variety of color, pattern and leaf shape into our yards. Once regarded as a shade-only plant, varieties are now available for both sun and shade. Differences in light intensity can have a dramatic effect on leaf color and plant size. Their diversity of foliage color, leaf shape, and growth habit make coleus a valuable container and bedding plant.
The term "coleus" is often used as a common name for species formerly placed in the genus Coleus that are cultivated as ornamental plants, particularly Coleus blumei (Plectranthus scutellarioides), which is popular as a garden plant for its brightly colored foliage. This plant prefers bright, but indirect sunlight. Outside this particular plant needs total shade or only the most mild morning sunlight. Coleus is now regarded as a synonym of Plectranthus. For our purposes, we will continue to refer to it as coleus.
Coleus are primarily an annual for us here in Zone 8b. They are safe to put out in the garden after our last frost (sometime after March 15), and last until our first frost in the fall (usually sometime during the month of November). They do bloom in late July through September. To prevent the plant from setting seed and thus dying, pinch back all blooms. Pinching back also will provide a fullness to your plant.
The key to growing coleus is to keep the soil moist but not soggy. Good compost mixed in when planting is a must. A layer of mulch will also keep the soil damp. Always water in times of drought. There are no specific pests that like coleus, so they make great companion plants.
Gail Warren, WCMGA Propagation Specialist, has had a life-long love of coleus. She says that she first fell in love with one that grew on her window ledge on the side of her home. She also loves them because they are so easy to propagate. In fact, she recently used a coleus as her go-to plant with the Junior Master Gardener Boot Camp. She also uses coleus for the WCMGA Interns to propagate, and will be utilizing them again in August for the Leon County Master Gardener Intern class.
She has several varieties that she likes to work with, but ‘Inky Fingers’ is probably her favorite. It is a smaller version, only growing 1-2 feet tall and 12-15 inches wide. It has a deep purplish-maroon center with a lime-green, ruffled leaf edge. This variety is perfect as a ‘filler’ in the container.
Other varieties to look for are ‘Stained Glass’, ‘Dipt in Wine’, ‘Electric Lime’, and the very large ‘Sedona Sunset’. Sedona Sunset can reach up to 40 inches in height and works well in sun or shade. It has a large, russet-orange colored leaf, and because of its height would make a great ‘thriller’ in a container planting. ‘Electric Lime’ with its variegated shades of lime-green leaves would look stunning paired with any of the above listed varieties. Taller varieties may need staking or supports as a wind may knock them over and break the stems.
Coleus are great for pairing with other plantings. In the shade, a shorter variety works well in front of ferns. A variety that has either green centers and dark leaves, such as ‘Dipt in Wine’, or has dark leaves ringed with green like ‘Chocolate Mint’ would be a perfect match with ferns. Philippine lilies with their tall, green stems and white flowers would look even more dramatic with a variety like ‘Collins Gold’ with its green and white ruffled leaves.
Warren suggests feeding coleus only twice a year and with a slow-release fertilizer for in-ground plants. As some soils in Walker County tend to have high phosphorus content (use a soil test to check this), she suggests using a low phosphorus fertilizer for in-ground plants. For plants in the ground, try to add organic mulch annually to slowly feed plants year round as the mulch decomposes. She likes a 14-14-14 or 20-20-20 for containers which can be fed more often since they are trapped in a container and can’t draw from the soil like in-ground plants. She also recommends plenty of air space for coleus and its neighbors. They don’t mind being in a full bed, but do need air movement.
If your coleus is in a protected area where frost will not kill it, you may be able to overwinter it. However, it may not look as full the second year. Smaller varieties can be dug up and overwintered in a greenhouse. The best way to prolong your favorite variety may be to take a cutting before it gets cold, and keep it safe in a warm area in a container with good, composted potting mix.
For more information on coleus, contact the Walker County Master Gardeners on Thursday mornings when we are ‘in’. Call the Walker County AgriLife Extension office at 936-435-2426 for plant information as well as signing up for the 2020 Master Gardeners Intern Classes that begin in January.
