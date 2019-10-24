A strong cold front will push through the Walker Country and Huntsville on Thursday night, bringing much cooler temperatures and some rain.
Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s today, before the front moves in tonight bringing rain and gusty winds with it. Some areas may see between 1 and 2 inches of rain. The thunderstorms are expected to hit Huntsville this evening, with NWS projecting a 70% chance after 1 a.m.
By Friday morning, the temperature will fall into the upper 40s and the wind chill will feel more like the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are not expected to get above the low-80s throughout the rest of October.
So far this month, Walker County has recorded an average of 3.39 inches of rain, according to weather service data.
