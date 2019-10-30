Cody Johnson is bridging the Texas-Nashville musical gap

Photo credit: Cameron Powell

One of Huntsville's biggest stars will take center stage prior to Game 7 of the World Series tonight in Houston. 

Cody Johnson, who grew up in the Huntsville area and is a former rodeo rider and prison guard, will sing the National Anthem before tonight's deciding game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. 

Tonight's broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. on FOX. 

