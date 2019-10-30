One of Huntsville's biggest stars will take center stage prior to Game 7 of the World Series tonight in Houston.
Cody Johnson, who grew up in the Huntsville area and is a former rodeo rider and prison guard, will sing the National Anthem before tonight's deciding game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.
Honored to be asked to perform the National Anthem before #game7 tonight in Houston. Go @astros! #TakeItBack #WorldSeries @MLB pic.twitter.com/eHhvGqMhSH— Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) October 30, 2019
Tonight's broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. on FOX.
