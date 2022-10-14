Cody Canada & The Departed return to Huntsville

Cody Canada and Jeremy Plato have been playing shows in Huntsville for more than 20 years. Formerly part of Cross Canadian Ragweed (CCR), Canada and Plato have been refining their sound since forming their trio The Departed with Eric Hansen in 2011. On Friday, Oct 14, Cole Barnhill will open up the show welcoming Canada and The Departed back to the Jolly Fox.
Canada was born in Amarillo and grew up in Yukon, Oklahoma. His very first performance was at the Oklahoma Spotlight Opry at age 15. From the time he was five, he aspired to be like George Strait after attending a concert with his father. His sister was a fan of rock and roll, so he grew up with a healthy mix of Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Who, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.
SHOW INFO: Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14 at the Jolly Fox, located at 2504 Sam Houston Ave in Huntsville. Purchase tickets at thejollyfox73.com
Canada and Plato have been friends since 6th grade. They grew up skating, listening to Metallica, and playing music together. Canada says the trust they share is a major element in their continued success.
“We’ve always had faith in each other,” said Canada. “I was a country kid playing rhythm guitar when we met. Jeremy taught me how to play real music.” After 30 years of collaboration, Canada calls what they have developed as “blood harmony”.
“We may not be blood brothers, but we sing like we are.” said Canada. As for Hansen, the third to join their current band, Canada describes him as having a great sense of humor and a strong work ethic.
“Eric is a super fun guy, and can be very silly. But when we go into the studio, he gets serious,” said Canada. “He has a great work ethic, and wants everything to be perfect on the first take.”
This summer they released a reboot of CCR’s 2004 album “Soul Gravy”. The original was considered a classic in the world of “Red Dirt” music. Critics and fans are saying that the new release has solidified the album as a legacy and credit Canada and his bandmates with elevating the genre by inspiring more artists to emulate their sound.
Canada felt the original release of “Soul Gravy” was rushed and never really liked the sound of the digital modeling amps used for the original. The new version has a bigger sound, tighter harmonies, and a few surprises. Randy Rogers drops in for a cameo on the track “Again” which he co-wrote with Canada.
Lee Anne Womack returned to contribute vocals on the tracks “Sick and Tired” and “Alabama”. When they first recorded the original album in 2004, Womack refused to take payment for her work. Canada was determined to compensate her in some way, and after some negotiation, she said she’d take a six pack of Budweiser and a meal from Whataburger.
The two kept in contact, and are both part of the mix in Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the annual MusicFest. Canada was recognized by his peers with a tribute at the festival in 2020, leading to the release of the album “The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada” in 2021. The festival is known as an experimental playground where new musicians give homage to their idols by covering their songs. This is how he became friends with Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Hubbard is an Americana icon that put his personal stamp on “Soul Gravy 2022” after Canada covered his song “Wanna Rock and Roll” on the original album in 2004. According to the album review on Galley Winter, “Hubbard gives a haunting vocal performance that makes you feel like you’re on a train ride to hell. It’s time to rock and roll, time to hoochie coo.”
The remake of the album is part of moving on while honoring the past. Canada is very open about his break with CCR. His non-stop schedule with CCR took him on the road 260 days per year. His previous band members wanted to push for more. Canada wanted to slow down, especially after becoming a father.
One long time fan in California known as “Hippie Lori” planted the seed that helped Canada regrow his career in the transition from CCR to what fans now know as Cody Canada and The Departed. This was during a time when Canada was struggling with regrets about CCR’s breakup and the refusal of fans and band members to accept his new music.
Lori approached him at a California music festival and told him it wasn’t the band that people missed. It was his songs. He took that to heart and got back to the business of making good music. Over the last twelve years he has regained his fan base and managed to strike a perfect balance between touring and being at home.
“I adore the music business,” said Canada. “But my family means more to me than anything.”
His sons Dierks and Willy are 16 and 13 and have their own band called Waves. They recently released their first extended play recording “Take It or Leave It”, produced by AJ Vallejo. They contributed to “Soul Gravy 2022” and are headed back into the studio for another session in the next few weeks.
Dierks and Willy learned to play at the School of Rock in New Braunfels, which their mother Shannon opened in 2018. Canada said he had a hard time finding reliable music teachers when Dierks was ready to learn, and Shannon wanted a break from managing bands, which she started in 1999.
Canada said it took some convincing the School of Rock representative from Los Angeles that New Braunfels was a viable location, but once it was understood how many top name musicians live in the area, they dove in. Shannon’s school now has 150 students. The School of Rock is a performance based music school with over 300 locations that encourages a group dynamic and offers individual instruction from local musicians.
“I can’t take any credit for this. I’m just the janitor over there. It was my turn to support my wife in a project close to her heart, because she did that for me for all these years. Watching her light up when those kids hit the first note on stage is extremely rewarding. We both love kids and music, so it’s a really cool thing.” said Canada.
This summer Dierks and Willy were two of seven students from New Braunfels who joined School of Rock students from all over the world in Portugal to perform at Rock in Rio Lisboa. They joined the stage with Post Malone, the Blackeyed Peas and Muse.
Muse and Slipknot were part of the rotation of music on the family’s return trip. Canada said he loves the Grateful Dead, but his kids are bored by it, so he listens to Jerry when he’s solo. He always knew his kids would be involved in music somehow, but he let them find their own way. Canada just did what any responsible father would do when they were young. He took them to see Steve Miller.