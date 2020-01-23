A popular country-rock band will bring its unique sound to Huntsville this weekend.
Cody Canada and The Departed, a band out of Oklahoma City will perform at Huntsville’s Old Town Theatre Saturday at 8 p.m. Canada, formerly of the band Cross Canadian Ragweed and a Texas panhandle native, founded the band in 2011, blurring the lines between American rock, country and alternative music.
“We wanted to bring in a unique sounding band to try and attract a younger audience to the theater,” C2 Entertainment owner Clay Coursey said. “The band has recently moved to New Braunfels and grown their Texas audience. I expect this show to attract people from across the state and sell out quickly.”
Canada was with Cross Canadian Ragweed from 1994-2011, when he left to form The Departed. The Departed consists of Canada on guitar and lead vocals, his former Ragweed band mate Jeremy Plato on bass guitar and co-vocals and drummer Eric Hansen. The band incorporates various genres of music, from Canada’s personal friend Dirks Bentley to his influencers in Nirvana.
“I have never really heard a band with a sound like Cody Canada and The Departed,” Coursey added. “This is not your generic, old school country. They really take country and flip it on its head with rock and alternative sounds.”
Canada and The Departed dropped their first album “This Is Indian Land” in 2011, with the most popular songs “The Ballad of Rosalie” and “Skyline Radio” made popular by the Oklahoma Red Dirt musician Tom Skinner. The band followed up the album in 2012 with its first original album “Adventūs,” Latin for arrival. The album incorporated a more alternative rock sound than they previously featured.
“The Departed was originally started with five members, but went down to the original three,” Coursey said. “They have really created a niche for themselves in the genre.”
The band began to see commercial success in 2015 with the release of their third album, “HippieLovePunk,” which debuted at No. 9 on the alternative country charts and sold 4,700 copies in its first week. HippieLovePunk added a grittier, heavy metal sound to the band’s repertoire. In 2016, the band released an album consisting of country music covers, “Jeremy Plato And The Departed: In Retrospect,” honoring 1960s era country music with songs by Johnny Paycheck, Stonewall Jackson and Charlie Walker. The band’s most recent album “3” was released in 2018, which saw Canada return to his Ragweed roots.
“There is really no place like Old Town Theatre anywhere close to here,” Coursey added. “We are always trying to bring in something fresh and new. Those coming to the show will definitely find that in this show.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.outhousetickets.com or at the door from $21-$54.
