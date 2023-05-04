Lawrence Edward Cobb was indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury on April 27 for first degree murder. Cobb, 58, now faces punishment of 5 to 99 years or life in prison. He confessed to Walker County Sheriff’s officials to the killing his wife, Melinda Cobb, on March 3.
“The April 2023 indictments returned by the Walker County Grand Jury include a First Degree Murder charge against Lawrence Cobb by stabbing his wife with a knife,” said Walker County Criminal District Attorney Will Durham.
Durham added that the County’s Lead Detective Matthew Morris did an outstanding job of investigating the murder and “obtaining the evidence needed for the District Attorney’s Office to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt. The specifics of the evidence gathered will not be discussed with this case pending in court,” Durham said.
Cobb was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Saturday, March 4, by the Walker County Sheriff’s Department on murder charges after his wife was found dead in the 20 block of Ashworth Road around 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. According to Walker County Sheriff Deputy Marlene Wells, upon arrival to a reported disturbance, deputies located a deceased female, later identified as Cobb’s wife.
“Cobb turned himself in to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and confessed to the crime,” Deputy Wells said.
Cobb was arrested and charged with murder, with a $500,000 bond. He has remained in custody at the Walker County Jail since his arrest. He will to be arraigned in the 278th Judicial District Court, where the charges will be officially read to him and a plea is entered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.