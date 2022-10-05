Effective immediately, Texas Department of Transportation announced the southbound entrance to Interstate Highway 45 between Farm to Market 1374 and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will be closed indefinitely. Portable message signs will be placed in advance advising of the closure. Motorists will need to utilize the Interstate Highway 45 entrance south of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway for access to Interstate Highway 45 southbound or find an alternate route.
This work is part of the $198,146,415 Interstate Highway 45 widening is contracted to Williams Brothers Constriction Company, Inc. This entire project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2026.
