A drawer full of cash was stolen from a Huntsville gas station Sunday night after a gun was pulled on an attendant.
Authorities say an unknown suspect entered the Shell station in the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday wearing a bandana on his face. When the clerk asked the suspect to remove the bandana, police say he brandished a weapon, threatened the clerk and demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.
“We are reviewing video in hopes of identifying the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We hope to have the case resolved soon and have the suspect off the street.”
