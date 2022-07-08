Martha’s Chapel Memorial Cemetery Board has organized a clean-up from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on July 9. Community members will be taking their own tools to assist in the clean-up and restoration of both cemeteries. The cemetery board aims to implement preventative measures of some kind to protect the historical sites' grave stones following the event.
Nine miles away from Huntsville in an area previously known as the Robinson Settlement is Martha’s Chapel Cemetery and the neighboring Martha’s Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Despite their remote location the headstones and grave sites are frequently vandalized. The chapel is now gone and disbanded but congregation members and their families still remain buried there. More than half of the marble headstones within the historic section have been ruined, leaving families and community members to pick up the pieces.
The cemetery is located at the end of a road known locally as “Demons Road” and is a popular destination for tourists and locals interested int he paranormal for its alleged hauntings. This increased foot traffic has resulted in damaged headstones and graves during night-time visits, especially around holidays.
“If visits were not encouraged, then maybe it would stop,” said Brenda Thompson, the vice president of Martha’s Chapel Memorial Cemetery Board.
According to Thompson, vandalism on these historic sites have recently increased. After attention was brought to this problem in November 2021, the vandalism slowed but now families have found their relatives' headstones shot, burned or entirely knocked down and destroyed.
Thomson said, “it makes me feel very upset. It's like we're burying our family over and over again. It’s just so disheartening to know your loved ones are not at rest. We go to visit our family and see that their final resting place is disturbed, it’s just disgraceful.”
Some of the headstones date back hundreds of years and their uniquely aged materials cannot be replaced. Used bullet casings, beer bottles, drug use remnants and traces of arson are regularly found at the cemeteries alongside make-shift occult ritual sites.
Thompson said the Walker County Sheriff's office and the local constable have been involved with helping to deter these crimes.
“I would also like to ask the vandals how would they feel if this was happening to their families' grave sites,” Thompson said.
