While Huntsville ISD graduating students from the Class of 2020 have to wait until late July to walk across the stage, the group will be getting a small piece of recognition in today's edition of The Huntsville Item.
Included within today's paper is the Turning the Tassel magazine, which honors the Class of 2021 from Huntsville, New Waverly and Alpha Omega.
Extra copies are also available for purchase at The Item's office, located at 1409 10th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.