While Huntsville ISD graduating students from the Class of 2020 have to wait until late July to walk across the stage, the group will be getting a small piece of recognition in today's edition of The Huntsville Item.
Included within today's paper (subscribers only) is the Class of 2020 commencement magazine. The full-color glossy magazine recognizes graduates from Huntsville, New Waverly and Alpha Omega.
Non-subscribers will be able to purchase a copy of the magazine beginning on Tuesday, May 26 at The Item's office, located at 1409 10th Street.
