Huntsville and the surrounding area has a lot to offer this holiday season. Local shops and vendor markets are where the perfect gifts can be found. For music lovers, there are dance parties and a wide range of concerts to choose from. Go back in time at a living history exhibit or take part in an art workshop. Stroll downtown or take a drive to enjoy the lights. Capture the special moments of Christmas, in Santa’s lap or in front of a very unique tree. No matter what age you are, there is something for everyone to find a little comfort and joy.
Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 15-22
Experience Lone Star Lights at Carolina Creek, located at 5 Anticipation Drive in Huntsville. The 17 acre park features over a million lights in seven different zones, featuring food and retail vendors, photo opportunities and activities for kids. Visit https://lonestarlights.org to purchase tickets to the park and make reservations for their dinner theater and overnight accommodations.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Santa will be at Josey Lodge, located at 1211 22nd St. in Huntsville for family photographs in front of the historic fireplace. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Michelle Rush will serve as your personal photographer, capturing multiple poses for $10 per person or group. Pets are also welcome. All proceeds benefit Scout Troop 114.
Sunday, Dec 4
The Texas Tenors are returning to Old Town Theatre to present a family friendly Christmas show, highlighting their special blend of country, opera and contemporary talents at 4 p.m. at 1023 12th St. To purchase tickets, visit www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
The Huntsville YouthOrchestra will present a free concert at 7 p.m. in the David and Grettle Payne Concert Hall at the SHSU Gaertner Performing Arts Center located at 815 17th St.
Friday, Dec. 9
Michael Martin Murphey will present his “Cowboy Christmas” show with the Rocky Mountain Vintage Dancers at 7:30 p.m. at Old Town Theatre, located at 1023 12th St. To purchase tickets, visit www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Now through Dec. 10
The Wynne Home Arts Center at 1428 11th St. is hosting a daily ornament painting workshop. Sessions are free, but reservations are required. Painted ornaments will be fired in the kiln and available for pickup on Dec 15. Find the link to sign up for a time slot on thier Facebook
Saturday, Dec. 10
The Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds will come to life from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live reenactments, tin punch ornament making for the kids, and homemade treats from Eliza’s Kitchen. The Wigwam Neosho museum store will be open to offer unique gifts and a discount on books. Visitors can also view the Lone Star in the East Christmas tree in the rotunda of the museum.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Carla Carter of CC Candle Creations is hosting a Holiday Pop up Market at the Dollar General on Montgomery Rd. from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Handmade soy candles with customizable scents, urban fiction books from local author Andrea Ridge, custom wreaths, holiday gift baskets and Scentsy products will be available. Vendor spots are still available for $30. Contact Carla at 936-661-0114 or online at https://www.facebook.com/carla.m.carter.58.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Sam Houston Statue and Visitor Center is hosting an open house and vendor fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7600 Hwy 75 South, featuring free hot cocoa and cookies, selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus and 25% off select items at the gift shop. The first 50 guests will receive a free Christmas shopping bag.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Crazy Christmas is the theme for the final Sip n Shop for the year in downtown Huntsville. Holiday attire is encouraged, and complimentary beverages will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Get a passport now to be stamped at one of 19 participating locations and enter their prize drawing for a total of $1000 in Downtown Dollars. No purchase is necessary for entrants 18 and up. Five winners will be selected on Dec. 15.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The 18th Annual N.E.W. Christmas Partyfeaturing DJ Fox Trot will be held at the Walker County Fairgrounds at 3925 SH 30 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is $15 per person. Three cash prizes will be awarded for the best table decorations. Contact Felicia Goffney at 661-5704 or Debra Goffney at 936-662-8401.
Thursday, Dec. 15
First Presbyterian Church is hosting the Belle Chanson Women’s Choir for a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted to benefit Isaiah 117 House, a transitional home for children waiting to be placed in foster care. The church is located at 1801 19th St in Huntsville.
Friday, Dec. 16
Las Vegas top impersonators The Edwards Twins will present “The Ultimate Christmas Variety Show” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Theatre, located at 1023 12th St. Visit https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html to purchase tickets.
Saturday, Dec. 17
The 7 OGs are hosting a Winter Wonderland dance party at the Walker County Fairgrounds 3925 SH 30 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Proceeds benefit their Huntsville High School Senior Scholarship Fund and Christmas Toy Drive. Presale tickets are $20 per person and $25 at the door. Call 936-436-3012 or visit https://www.facebook.com/7OGsCommunity for more info.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Warren Chapel Hill UMC presents their annual Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. at 1230 Old Phelps Road. Admission is free for an evening of fellowship, dancing, Christmas music, and the telling of the Christmas story.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Union Grove Baptist Church of Richards invites the public to their annual Christmas Program Gloria at 6 p.m. with light refreshments to follow at 24380 FM 149.
