Sergeant Erik Burse with Texas Highway Patrol has released more information on Wednesday's fatal crash that claimed the lives of four people. Local police also believe that the crash was related to a drive-by shooting in Huntsville that happened approximately one hour earlier.
The vehicles involved were a 2013 Ford Taurus and a 2012 Ford Fusion. According to Burse, the Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Hwy. 75, passed in a no-passing zone, and struck the Ford Fusion head-on.
The driver of the Taurus — Shawn James Hudson, 18, of Silsbee was pronounced dead at the scene. Also killed in the crash were Jannice Justine Tanton, 22, of Buna and Isaac Vincent Espinoza, 18, out of Harker Heights.
Daniel Keyvohn McMahon, 18, of Huntsville was removed from the Ford Taurus by emergency personnel and remains in critical condition at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.
The driver of the Ford Fusion — Clayton Matthew Garmon, 23, of Huntsville was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say shell casings from a drive-by shooting scene and empty shells in one of the vehicles matched with a 380 caliber handgun owned by the suspect.
“We believe the suspect sped away from the shooting scene, heading south on Highway 75, when the deadly crash occurred,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The evidence from the scene was consistent with what was found in the vehicle. We are continuing to collect evidence and processing the scene and will hopefully have the case completed soon.”
The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive, as multiple shots were fired between the suspect and residents of the home. Neighbors reported the shooting, but the suspect and homeowner took off before officers arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.