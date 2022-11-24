The families of Head Start were treated to free turkeys by the family and friends of Brent Purvis, who was tragically killed July 2022. Purvis was the leader of the Troop Gang, who were actively involved in community and school activities in Huntsville and the north Houston area. Purvis was also a rapper, known as “NevaNervous BP and Troop BP.” He had performed in Crockett, Madisonville, Houston, Huntsville, Spring and several other cities, to sold out crowds.
On July 28, 2022, Conroe Police Department responded to a disturbance in a neighborhood where shots were fired. They discovered one male, Brent Purvis, had been shot. The investigations revealed the disturbance began as a road rage incident, which led to the shooting, on Fife Road in the Stewart Forest Subdivision, Conroe. The suspect was identified, arrested and charged with murder.
Brent’s mother, JoAnn Purvis said their family has suffered a great deal, following the loss of Brent. In his absence, they are trying to move forward in positive ways.
JoAnn is recognized in Huntsville for her previous work for the City of Huntsville and current work for the Samuel Houston Memorial Museum-Sam Houston University.
“Brent was born and raised in Huntsville and later moved to the Conroe area. Brent attended Howard Payne and Prairie View A & M Universities,” JoAnn Purvis said. “He loved basketball and sitting court side at a Houston Rockets games was his favorite pastime.”
“Brent was larger than life, and his impact was profound. His relationship with God was sacred to him and defined how he treated those God brought into his life. Brent was known as a mentor and philanthropist who hosted toy drives, turkey give aways, back to school events and was a volunteer coach for a little league sports team,” said JoAnn Purvis.
According to Purvis, Brent’s goal every year was to have fewer families going without a Thanksgiving dinner and one less child without a Christmas gift.
“He also raised Certified Pedigree French Bulldogs,” said his sister, Katrina Porter. Her brother put in many hours of hard work and dedication into his organization and other businesses.
The holiday season was Brent’s favorite time of year. He loved giving to others and never wanted credit.
Head Start Director Brenda Thompson remembers she would call Brent to come and talk to students who were having a difficult time, acting out or just being disruptive in class. Brent would come and talk to the student one-on-one and give them encouragement.
“He never told me no,” Thompson said.
This is the second year Brent and the Troop Gang have donated turkeys to the Head Start families. Several years ago, Brent Purvis and friends participated in a turkey give away with another local non-profit, Roxie Douglas Learning Institute.
Family and friends plan to continue the philanthropic work of Brent-Troop Gang, through efforts like this or other community efforts.
