‘Tis the season to prevent holiday fires

Most candle fires occur in homes during December
This holiday season, the Huntsville Fire Department and Texas Gulf Coast Region of the Red Cross encourages everyone to follow simple steps to prevent home fires from holiday decorations. Most home fires involving candles happen in December, when one in five home decoration fires also occur.
“As more of us light candles to celebrate the holidays, we want to ensure everyone stays safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster,” said Brittney Rochell, Communications Director, for the Texas Gulf Coast region, Red Cross. “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis said 12 percent of fires during the holidays involve electrical distribution and lighting equipment.
“Turn off all the lights and decorations before leaving the house or going to bed,” said Chief Mathis. “A few other helpful tips, don’t run lights through windows or doors. And never use an extension cord or power strip for a space heater.”
Mathis also reminded citizens to check smoke alarms during this season of fire risks.
“Another tip that most haven’t heard lately, don’t throw wrapping paper in your fireplace. Set timers when cooking and baking, and have multiple fire extinguishers and know how to use them,” Mathis said. “Most importantly, stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.”
The Red Cross also listed the following safety tips:
If you must use candles, keep them away from anything that could burn, and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.
Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord.
Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.
If buying an artificial tree, look for the fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.
If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.
Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decorations on the mantel.
Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign with community partners has saved at least 1,448 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods across the country. Across the Texas Gulf Coast Region, Red Cross volunteers and partners have installed 762 alarms and helped make 254 households safer during 2022 fiscal year.
To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.
