Sam Houston State University Office of Emergency Management and University Police Department, along with area first responders, will hold an active shooter drill on the university’s main campus in Huntsville on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at approximately 9 a.m. This is only a drill and will not affect campus operations.
The drill is designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events. This type of training is essential as it allows the university to rehearse response operations and improve coordination throughout the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.