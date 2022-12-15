The Huntsville ISD School Board will get their first look at two calendar options for 2023-24 at their Thursday night meeting.
Districts across the state traditionally are presented with two calendar options for the next year.
HISD Chief Academic Officer Marcus Forney explained that the two options may look alike, but have differences in start dates, winter break options, instructional and professional development days, and instructional minutes.
“After this discussion (at Thursday’s meeting), we may send out a survey to obtain internal feedback from staff and possibly external feedback from our families,” said Forney. “I will take the feedback from the Board and the survey recommendations and then make a decision from there.”
The goal will be to finalize and have the calendar approved at the February’s Board Meeting at the latest, according to Director of Communications Shannon Duncan.
In recent years, the District has not put the two options out for opinions, as in years past, due to there being limited options available to consider.
“We do get input from the District Advisory Committee (DAC) which is made up of district and campus personnel, along with parents and community members,” said Duncan. “DAC tries very hard to consider the option that is best for students first, and then our parents and community. We have been trying to put the final adopted calendar out there as soon as possible after returning from the winter break and certainly before spring break when possible.”
The HISD School Board will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 15, at the Hawkins Administration Building, 441 FM 2821 East, Huntsville. Meetings are open to the public, but are also available on the district’s website and on YouTube.
