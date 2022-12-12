There’s a group of impressive local musicians who recently found a steady location for their weekly open mic. Gail Ryder is the designated host, along with the Rough Ryders, Audy Armentor and Shannon Maisel. Guest performers are encouraged to bring instruments, songs and poems. All are welcome to enjoy this free live music offering from 7 to 10 p.m. every Tuesday at Ranch Hill Saloon.
This same group started on Wednesdays at Sam’s Table in the spring, but they drew such a crowd it began to interrupt the restaurant’s dinner service. An attempt was made to switch to Fridays, but the timing didn’t work for performers or patrons. Ryder just started performing again after the pandemic forced her into a two year hiatus. She was pleased to be invited to host at the new location by saloon owner Debbie Steele, who moved the saloon to Huntsville after almost two decades in the Woodlands.
“I’m excited that we have another nice place to perform,” said Ryder. “I hope people will come out to play and support live music in Huntsville,” said Ryder.
The saloon has great acoustics because of its high ceilings. They offer a full bar and plenty of room on the dance floor. They have a big screen tv for sporting events, trivia on Thursdays, and free pool all day on Sundays. Those who are looking for a quiet place to relax can enjoy the large covered patio area out front.
Ryder is a retired teacher and self taught performer. She’s been writing original songs since junior high and has attracted a local following that appreciates her talent. She has a powerful presence as a guitarist and singer, using her music as a chronicle of her personal experiences.
Armentor is a native of Port Arthur and the bass player for the hard rock band Triple X from the late ‘80s to the early ‘90s. He also worked as a stagehand for the Jimmy Page and Robert Plant World Tour in 1995. Many know him from a trio called Groves Texas Outlaw, or “GTO”. He says growing up in the shadow of Janis Joplin and ZZ Top, plus the proximity to Louisiana swamp music was what formed his early musical tastes.
He performed a mashup of hit ‘80s songs that includes the best riffs and lyrics from Guns N Roses and Pink Floyd. His vocal range is surprising, going from soft and low growl to the high notes that made Axl Rose famous. Maisel joining in on the fiddle delivered unique and satisfying renditions of several popular songs that made the crowd take notice. Armentor also persuaded Robby Logan to sit in on the box drum.
Maisel is originally from Galveston and started playing the piano at a very young age, progressing to guitar in his teens. He says he really took an interest in performing around 1995, and learned to play every ‘80s song you could find on a jukebox. A ten year stint in Colorado immersed him in some serious bluegrass circles, giving him cause to play anything with strings. He lived near Planet Bluegrass and played with some of the greatest musicians in the Boulder area through the early 2000s.
“Shel” followed Ryder’s opening act with a fine baritone delivery of “16 Tons”. He is a newcomer to Huntsville who got his start at open mics at the Mucky Duck before taking a 25 year break to perform show tunes.
Deanna Haughey made her debut at the saloon by covering “Fever” with Armentor on box drum. Haughey has a great voice and is a notably energetic guitar player. Her rendition of “What’s Going On” by 4 Non Blondes was close enough to the original to feel familiar, but the way her voice smoothed out the chorus could be considered a step above.
Haughey plays frequently in an acoustic duet called Opal Dragons with Sonya Nguyen. Known for a variety of classic rock, they blend their vocals with guitar and violin. Maisel stepping in to play fiddle for her cover of Chris Isaac’s “Wicked Game” with Armentor on steel guitar was a treat. The song became a collective jam with Ryder on tambourine and Kent Anderson on drums.
Anderson is a singer and songwriter, known as Taylor Court. He’s played live shows from Huntsville to venues in the Houston area with Tom Letsinger and recorded the 2017 EP “The Local Hero” with Joel Armenderiz.
Taylor Court is the name of the street where Anderson once lived, and the birthplace of a garage band scene where Chris Blair of Lostboycrow was a frequent guest. Anderson debuted his original song “Edison” in honor of his daughter.
Miguel Marroquin is a recent addition and the youngest member of the group. He’s clearly a favored talent among his elders, holding his own on acoustic guitar and vocals, and sitting in on percussion. His cover of “Wake Me Up” by Avicii highlighted his instrumental skills and ability to deliver a tune that stays true to its maker.
Ryder and Haughey are hosting the open mic consecutively on Dec. 15 and 22 at the Green Oaks Tavern in Humble. Armentor and Maisel are performing with friends at H-Bistrot in Huntsville on Dec. 23. As people who genuinely love to play music, they are all looking forward to future collaborations that include all ages, genres and styles.
“No matter who you are, you’re welcome at the Ranch Hill Saloon,” said Steele.
Ranch Hill Saloon is located at 1000 12th St. in downtown Huntsville. Follow them on Facebook.
