MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ runs deep

In the 13 years since James Cameron wowed audiences everywhere with “Avatar,” then promised an imminent sequel, the question has turned from when we might see said sequel to whether or not we’d actually want to. In the intervening years, even as Cameron updated his plans for the sci-fi spectacle and teased bold new advances in filmmaking technology to make his follow-up movie, people began asking if anyone still cared about the “Avatar” world that took the all-time box office crown back in 2009. No matter the filmmaking force of Cameron, or the ensemble cast he built, or the stunning visuals he crafted, the doubts persisted. They persist even now, with just days to go until the sequel is finally released.
But few filmmakers in history have ever been able to manage spectacle, expectation, and pure craft quite like James Cameron, the Oscar-winning mind behind “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Aliens,” and more. Even when the deck is stacked against him, Cameron seems to be able to overcome the odds through pure, ineffable movie magic. It’s fitting, then, that “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the story of a family overcoming the odds to keep fighting, and that Cameron has poured an entire decade of energy and cinematic inertia into telling that story. So put aside your doubts, because one of cinema’s great blockbuster artists is back, and he’s delivered a film so packed with spectacle that even the original “Avatar” pales in comparison.
Just as much time has passed in the world of the films as in our real world when “The Way of Water” opens, which means Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have spent the last decade-plus living in relative peace, building a family in the forests of Pandora that includes sons Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), daughter Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver).
But the peace can’t last. A new human invasion force has arrived on Pandora, including the revived Avatar form of Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang), Jake’s mortal enemy from the first film, who will stop at nothing to kill Jake and his entire family, even if it means burning the entire forest to the ground. So, Jake and Neytiri reluctantly pack up their kids and flee their home in favor of Pandora’s oceans, where they must learn a new way of life among the reef clans, and pray that Quaritch doesn’t find them.
With a runtime stretching to more than three hours, Cameron makes sure to pack much more plot into “The Way of Water” than this basic arc, from the inclusion of a strange human stray who runs with the Sully children to the culture and rituals of the reef clans themselves. It’s a dense film, packed with story and worldbuilding, but there’s also a sense that Cameron is taking some extra space to luxuriate in is world this time around. The first “Avatar” had the advantage of using Jake as a point-of-view character, a human in a Na’vi body discovering the wonders of Pandora for the first time. In “The Way of Water,” through the Sully children, we get to experience that again as they learn what an entirely different ecosystem on their planet looks and feels like, and it’s even more wondrous than the first film.
This is thanks, in part, to advances in the technology used to render Pandora as realistically as possible, which gives us jaw-dropping shots of strange alien whales moving through oceans, and stunning details like the way CGI feet move in sand or the way water drips off a lock of hair. But this isn’t just a movie generated by computers. Cameron’s steady, often whimsical hand is at play in every shot, as he frames the wonderland of Pandora with the skill of a master, building all the necessary pieces for the dramatic arc of this film, then setting them firmly in place for a third act that then explodes all of it in a dazzling showcase of action that rivals just about anything he’s ever done anywhere else in his career. The first two-thirds of the film will leave you in awe, but the last third will blow you through the back wall of the theater.
All this, plus a renewed focus on the potential emotional depth in the story, and the earnestness of the ensemble cast led by Worthington and Weaver, makes “Avatar: The Way of Water” a truly awe-inspiring time at the movies. It’s a film that was very much worth the wait, and a reminder that James Cameron remains a blockbuster icon.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is in theaters Dec. 16.
