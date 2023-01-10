I freely admit that I think “Well, it’s got Tom Hanks in it” is a good enough excuse to watch literally any movie, regardless of subject matter, genre, or how long Hanks actually appears in the film. Call it childhood fondness, call it steadfast devotion to one of our most consistently pleasant celebrities, call it whatever you want, there’s just something about the guy that makes him watchable, that makes even the most plodding of films more interesting.
But Hanks is not just a calming, reassuring presence as an actor. His work as a producer has delivered the same sense of instant watchability to countless projects, from “That Thing You Do!” to “Band of Brothers.” Over the years, as he’s taken on more work as a producer, Hanks has delivered on his gifts not just as an actor, but as a facilitator for other actors to do good work. That means that with Hanks in the driver’s seat, even mediocre films can attain a bit more shine.
Calling “A Man Called Otto,” Hanks’ latest film in which he serves as both star and producer (alongside his wife Rita Wilson), mediocre might be a step too far, but the film certainly doesn’t rise to the buoyant power of Hanks at his best on either side of the camera. What it does do, though, is assemble a winning ensemble of actors to tell a story that’s pleasant and engaging despite being one of the most predictable things you’re likely to see at the movies this year.
Adapted from the novel and the film “A Man Called Ove” for English-language audiences, “Otto” begins as the title character (Hanks) decides that his life is basically done. He’s been forced out into a severance package at the company where he’s worked for years, his wife (Rachel Keller, in flashbacks) has passed away, and he doesn’t want to simply carry on forever as his neighborhood’s resident busybody and homeowners’ association enforcer. Put simply, he’s ready to die, but his plans to close out life on his terms are interrupted by the sudden and chaotic arrival of new neighbors Marisol (Mariana Trevino) and Tommy (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who set up shop across the street and take an instant liking to Otto’s innate problem-solving skills. As events conspire to keep him busy, Otto begins to question his plans, and look back on what turned him into such a cynic in the first place.
It’s not hard to see where this is going, even if you don’t notice all the wrinkles coming at you along the way. It’s a “grumpy man learns to live again” story in the vein of “Gran Torino” and even “A Christmas Carol,” and director Marc Forster has no qualms about embracing the simplicity of that format. “A Man Called Otto” is pleasantly, competently shot, laid out so that we can feel and understand the simple geography of Otto’s life and surroundings, and tuned into the quieter moments when it’s time to let some vulnerability shine though the stereotypes of various characters. It’s all solid, even when it feels just a little too cookie-cutter.
The acting is also all solid, starting with Hanks, who is reliably quite good in the leading role, even if he never approaches the sense of revelatory awe that’s separated his good roles from his great ones. He seems at home in the part, relishing the chance to play a slightly mean person with a secret heart, and his enjoyment bleeds through the screen into the viewer. You can’t help but follow him. The real star of the film, though, is Trevino, who delivers nuance and depth to Marisol’s role as a woman just looking for connection in a strange place.
These performances are enough to make “A Man Called Otto” pleasantly watchable, though the film never rises beyond its basic setup and the tone promised by its trailers. It’s a perfectly fine film, made better by a great cast and Hanks presence as a natural movie leader, and sometimes that’s enough.
‘A Man Called Otto’ is in theaters everywhere January 13.
