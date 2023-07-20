Movie in Review: ‘Barbie’ is a summer dazzler

Adaptations are fascinating to me in just about any context, but I’m particularly fascinated by how storytellers choose to craft narratives around properties that have no clear narrative to begin with. “Barbie,” the new film from “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig, is one of the purest examples of this challenge, alongside previous attempts like “The LEGO Movie.” Barbie has certainly had her fair share of stories over the years, through books and direct-to-video movies, games and beyond, but there’s no “Barbie story” that everyone who’s ever bought or played with one of the classic dolls can latch onto. There’s no definitive narrative, but beyond that, there’s not even necessarily a definitive version of Barbie at this point, so vast is the cultural reach of the character and her many offshoots.
So, how do you tell a story about a doll that’s been the focus of so much make-believe for so long, and do it in such a way that it appeals to people who play with Barbie now, used to play with Barbie way back when, and even never played with Barbie at all? The formula is not easy to dial in, but over the course of two hot pink hours of fun, Gerwig and company somehow made it work. It might not land perfectly for every single member of its audience, but at its core, “Barbie” is a movie packed with joy, and a blast of fun at the movies this summer.
The story Gerwig and her co-writer/partner Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) eventually deliver centers on a beautiful, “stereotypical” Barbie (Margot Robbie), who lives in Barbieland with a host of other barbies, including the President (Issa Rae), a doctor (Hari Nef), a physicist (Emma Mackey), a writer (Alexandra Shipp), and even one of those weird Barbies (Kate McKinnon) who was “played with too hard.” Barbie’s days are perfect, full of dance parties, trips to the beach, and of course lots of attention from Ken (Ryan Gosling), whose sole purpose in life seems to be getting Barbie to pay attention to him.
It’s a beautiful, nonstop fun life full of play, but lately something’s been bothering our lead Barbie. She’s been having thoughts of death, her feet are going flat, and even certain features in her Dream House aren’t working properly. In an effort to get some answers, she decides to go to the real world, seek out the person who’s playing with her, and figure out why all this darkness and anxiety is intruding on her bright, happy existence. But of course, the more you seek these answers, the more complicated life is bound to get.
If you come away from this movie with absolutely nothing else, you will at the very least be swept away by the design choices at work, and the way in which Gerwig and her team transport you completely into Barbie’s world. Every single detail of the film, from the way Barbie’s shoes fit to every piece of clothing to the texture of the “sand” on the beach in Barbieland will remind you of the classic toys in all their various incarnations. If you played with Barbies growing up, or if you’re still playing with them now, you will feel like you’ve stepped into a life-sized version of the world your imagination luxuriated in, and it’s an absolute delight to behold.
Further delighting viewers in this film is Gerwig and Baumbach’s approach to the humor, which is simultaneously zany and incisive, delivering everything from slapstick chases through corporate buildings to jokes so sly you won’t get them until you’re halfway home from the theater.
That means the film has to walk some really interesting tonal lines, especially when the story leaps into the real world and Barbie gets used to concepts like capitalism and existential crises, but it never feels jarring. It all just fits in the strange, constantly fun world the filmmakers have created.
And the whole cast is clearly in on that fun. Robbie and Gosling are perfect in the film’s leading roles, but they’re far from the only ones playing and exploring Barbie’s world to the fullest. McKinnon keeps up her streak of scene-stealing power, while America Ferrara excels as a Mom in the real world just trying to get through her days. The whole ensemble is doing great work.
If there’s anything about this film that makes it stumble, it’s only that Gerwig and Baumbach are so ambitious in their effort to tell a Barbie story that they almost pack too many concepts into the runtime. There are so many big ideas here, so many concerns and thoughts and jokes, that sometimes the film feels overstuffed even by the standards of its purposeful sensory overload. The good news, though, is that even when the film is bouncing around like a hyperactive child, there’s always something worth latching onto: The message at the film’s core that finding out who you really are is hard, but it’s always worth it. “Barbie” carries that particular story through all the way to the end, and that makes it one of the summer’s must-see films.
‘Barbie’ is in theaters July 21.
