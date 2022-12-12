Walker County Commissioners proclaimed the month of December County Judge Danny Pierce Month, in recognition for his years of service and dedication to all citizens of Walker County community during a regular meeting, Monday, Dec. 5.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Ronnie White read from the proclamation which noted Judge Pierce’s fairness, generosity and calming presence. Judge Pierce is retiring at the end of the year after 20 years presiding over the Commissioners Court.
“We here at the Huntsville Item join many others in wishing Judge Pierce a long and happy retirement with his family,” said Editor Brenda Poe.
In other business the Court approved the purchase of all weather jackets for Walker County EMS, out of the uniform contingency funds in the amount of $7,143.40.
Commissioners Court agreed to not award a bid pertaining to the OEM Warehouse expansion project. This action allows the project to be moved from an American Rescue Plan funding regulations to project contingency. The Court voted to approve the purchase of Walker County Courthouse security upgrades with American Rescue Plan Funds.
Commissioners Court voted to approve an insurance waiver for a local vendor Cabinets by Dean for modifications to the Judge’s bench in the large courtroom. The work will be completed with budgeted funds, half of which are scheduled to be paid prior to installation.
The Commissioners Court authorized repairs to the Juvenile Services Building which had been previously authorized by the City of Huntsville. The purchase of a 1998 Mack Truck was approved for Pct. 2 in the amount not to exceed $10,500 from budgeted funds. The purchase of CPS Belly Dump Trailer was also approved for Pct. 2 not to exceed $18,000
Commissioners Court approved the addition of a drainage and elevation study to include the Harmon Creek area in Pct 3. The Community Development Block Grant Mitigation and Methods of Distribution were approved at the Nov. 28 meeting of the Commissioners Court. The additional money for the study will be subtracted from Pct. 3’s allotment of available funds.
The Court also approved several items in connection with these projects including the public’s participation plan, as well as, the authorization to seek state and federal funding in accordance with the regulations. Amendments to the lease agreement between Walker County and the Walker County Senior Center requested were approved.
The Commissioners Court also approved the remodel of the Senior Center, to including two vents, a new freezer and electrical work. The cost of approximately $10,000 will be paid for by the Senior Center.
Commissioners Court passed on an agenda item pertaining to the nomination of an individual to the Walker County Public Safety Communications Center Executive Board, pending further discussions.
The consent agenda was also approved during Monday’s meeting.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave.
