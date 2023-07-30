Troop 114 and the Josey Scout Lodge is celebrating the newest Eagle Scout, Jayden Gay.
Gay began scouting 10 years ago in Spring, Texas, and Troop 114 was lucky he transferred to Huntsville BSA after Cub Scout crossover.
Gay achieved Arrow of Light, the highest rank in Cub Scouts. At the troop level, Gay worked his way through the rank advancements: Scout, Tenderfoot, 2nd Class, 1st Class, Star, and Life.
After satisfying many requirements Gay officially achieved the Eagle Rank on May 9, 2023. The prestigious Eagle Scout rank is the ultimate goal of many scouts which requires hard work and dedication.
Scouting makes these efforts exciting and enjoyable.
At Troop 114, Gay has found a scout home and a scout family. It is easy to see why Gay is so well liked. Gay outwardly lives the scout oath and the scout law every single day.
Helpful, friendly, cheerful, and reverent are just a few words in the scout law that frequently come up when describing Gay. Troop mates learn to count on each other and become close friends because scouting is directed by kids.
At the troop level there is less reliability on adults and youth are in charge of the leading and planning. Because of this leadership structure, kids often create lifelong memories together.
Gay has participated in some unique events like the Crab Hunting-Circle of Courage where the kids collect fiddler crabs on the beach and try to stand still when they scatter. He recalled this game with a gigantic grin. This eagle has formed an amazing bond with his troop and Scoutmaster. He and his Scoutmaster, Mr. Brian Gedelian, claim to be unstoppable at the card game Spades.
“Mr. G and I are really good on a team together,” he said smiling. To Gay, scouting is a brotherhood. Gay has embarked on some of his greatest adventures with lifelong friends in scouting. These destinations include the high adventure camp Philmont Scout Ranch, a ten day backpacking trip in the Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico; an expedition to Boundary Waters, a canoeing trip on the Canadian border; and most recently Sea Base, a week long sailing program in the Florida Keys.
Through all of these adventures and troop activities, Gay has completed many merit badges. His favorite merit badges are Wilderness Survival and Camping.
Gay explained that both of these merit badges require crafting shelters. While some shelters were “like a Taj Mahal,” other lean-tos were more “like a lean-one,” Gay joked. He explained that these were the best times to learn and grow. The most difficult of his merit badges was the Cooking merit badge. He felt that the Cooking Merit Badge was tedious because it required many camping trips to complete.
To become an Eagle you must complete a multitude of requirements, one of which is the Eagle Project. Gay’s massive service project was to build four picnic tables for Alpha Omega Academy, a local Christian school.
With gracious donations from Steely Lumber and weeks of planning, Gay organized his troopmates and labored on this project for his community. He completed the tables on April 1, 2023. He enjoyed the finished project and finally being able to sit down at the tables he created.
When describing service through scouting Gay explained that, “Scouting is caring about the world, nation and community.”
Dedication reaps personal rewards. Gay has learned an abundance of valuable life skills like knot tying, survival, as well as first aid and he definitely has had occasion to use many of his abilities outside of scouting.
His incredible experience with leadership in other organizations include holding the position as an FFA Officer and he has been successful in baseball and football. Gay understands the high standards of BSA and being an Eagle Scout. There is no doubt that he represents this position with exceptional attitude and integrity.
Gay expresses his sincere appreciation to “all of my scout friends and scout parents and leaders for helping me with my project, but most of all, thanks to my family for helping me all the way through.”
Gay describes scouting as a way to learn how to be an adult. He recommends that everyone should at least try scouting to see if they want it in their life. In Gay’s life, he said there is a love for God, family, friends and scouting.
