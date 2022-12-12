Item names Gallin as General Manager

Traci Smith Gallin, a Huntsville native and longtime employee of the Huntsville Item, was named General Manager of the Item on Wednesday by Publisher Jake Mienk.
“Over the last 23 years Traci has proven herself and has been successful in every department of the newspaper she’s worked in. We are committed to the future of the newspaper and her knowledge of the business, our customers and the community is what sets her apart,” said Mienk.
Gallin started her career in 1999 in the Item’s mail room and quickly worked her way up, with stops in the Composing, Classifieds and the Business Offices.
In her most recent position of Office Manager, Gallin handled many aspects of the business, production, billing, and managing human resources.
Gallin said her new focus will be on audience development.
“We want the Item to cover more local news of interest to all ages,” she said. “Our goal is to make the paper bigger and better than ever before, and that means improving our products, customer service and overall print and digital experience.”
Gallin said she has enjoyed her career in the newspaper business so far because it has allowed her to continue to learn new things and be creative in areas such as graphic design.
She also said she believes that attitude is everything when dealing with adversity.
“Every day brings a new challenge in our business and that is what makes it so fun and interesting,” Gallin said. “It makes it easier when you have a wonderful team who cares for the newspaper. It’s truly an honor to work with them”
In her free time, Gallin said she enjoys relaxing with her husband of 13 years Terry and spoiling her grand kids.
“I have two kids and three grand kids with one on the way,” she said. Gallin said she is excited to spend the rest of her career at the Huntsville Item.
The Huntsville Item is a published in print three days a week, Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend. There are currently 15 employees at the Item, plus overseeing contract carriers. The office is located at 1409 10th Street. To subscribe to the Item, call 936-295-5407.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.