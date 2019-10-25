A deadly crash that claimed four lives may be connected to a drive-by shooting that happened in east Huntsville one hour earlier.
The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Persimmon Drive, as multiple shots were fired between the suspect and residents of the home. Neighbors reported the shooting, but the suspect and homeowner took off before officers arrived.
An hour later, authorities say that a black four-door Ford was traveling south on Highway 75, and a white four-door Fusion was going north on State Highway 75. The driver of the Ford tried to pass in a no-passing zone at the bottom of a hill near Park Road 40. When the Ford got to the top of the hill it allegedly hit the Fusion head-on, with four of the five travelers dying on impact.
Police say shell casings from the scene of the shooting and empty shells in the vehicle matched, with the suspect’s 380 caliber handgun being consistent with the shooting.
“We believe the suspect sped away from the shooting scene, heading south on highway 75, when the deadly crash occurred,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “The evidence from the scene was consistent with what was found in the vehicle. We are continuing to collect evidence and processing the scene and will hopefully have the case completed soon.”
According to Montgomery County Police Reporter, the shooting suspect and driver of the Ford was among those killed in the crash. A passenger in the Fusion was airlifted to a medical facility in Houston, where they remain in critical condition.
