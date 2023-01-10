Tragedy is not an event that announces itself, and for many people when it happens the response can be debilitating. For Pat Oliphant, tragedy struck on Dec. 29, when her home was destroyed by fire.
Oliphant is a long time resident of Huntsville, who owns and operates a senior care business, God’s Giving Foundation Caregivers, and she never stopped taking care of her clients.
The fire destroyed all her personal items and her beloved collection of crystal and ceramics, Lladro elephants and frogs. Oliphant did not call in unavailable to work, she continued with her life’s mission - to take care of others.
Oliphant is known for her benevolent spirit of always helping individuals in the community. Her philanthropic acts are being returned to her.
One of her acts of kindness took place on Dec. 18, 2022, when Oliphant organized the “2022 Great Give Away.” It was a gospel extravaganza, where she presented numerous individuals with an
envelope of undisclosed amounts of money. This was part of her annual campaign to give back.
Several individuals in the community began to organize events to help Oliphant recover.
On Friday, Jan. 6., a sausage wrap fundraiser meal was organized by Lateel Richardson.
A Love Benefit, organized by Sister Zola Bryant, in honor of Oliphant has been set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15., at the Fellowship of Huntsville Church, on Highway 30. The special guest are local gospel singers. A GoFundMe page was also established. Individuals who would like to be a part of the give-back can donate via cash app, $PatOliphant.
