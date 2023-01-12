Dan Reilly, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston, said the Saturday evening storm that moved through Walker County and Huntsville was part of a slow moving cold front.
Reilly said the portion that hit was one of the strongest storms in the area. There have been reports of large hail throughout Huntsville and southwest portions of town up to gold ball size.
Reilly said the NWS is still gathering damage reports for property and crops. If you have information to share, send message on social media to the National Weather Services Center on Twitter and Facebook at NWSHouston twitter and Facebook.
