CARETEX Custom Homes is here in the Huntsville area and they bring over 25 years of combined experiences. President Renee Nieuwoudt and Vice President Nick Drvenkar, make up the team of Caretex.
Caretex Custom Homes was initially established in 2000 by a husband and wife team of David and Renee Nieuwoudt. Over the next 10 years they built a reputation of building excellence, at a fair price, in a timely manner. Their usual home builds are 3,000 square feet.
David Nieuwoudt passed away in 2012, and Renee continued to build homes on a limited basis. A long time friend of the Nieuwoudts who was also an experienced home builder, Nick Drvenkar, joined Renee at Caretex. This partnership turned into a successful grouping. Nieuwoudt takes care of the proposals and operates the office. Drvenkar manages the homesites and construction time frames. Together they bring the experience of 300 builds to anyone interested in their services.
“I was previously in medical sales but decided to join my husband,” said Nieuwoudt, “and have never regretted the change in vocation. I really enjoy seeing our clients reactions to their beautiful homes.” Niewoudt has worked on over 300 homes mostly in the Houston area and understands the building process can be a challenge to most people. “Their mission is to make your whole building experience exciting and fun,” said Drvenkar.
“When you build with CareTex we work to simplify the process. Communication and follow through, separates us from other builders. We take the time to answer your questions, and we are at the job site continuously ensuring the project is moving forward as expected,” said Nieuwoudt.
There are numerous pros for families who decide to build a customize home. The homeowner can choose between the numerous styles, modern, contemporary, colonial or Tudor. You can decide on the size of your home, any changes are easy to facilitate, the customer can select which accents work best and you can select the most suitable quality of building materials, for the construction.
The National Association of Home Builders recommend that all potential customers get the answers to all their questions, and shop for quality and value.
“The time frame for building a house has been impacted by the supply chain,” said Nieuwoudt. Once the concrete is poured, it usually takes 24 weeks. CareTex takes pride in the number of management hours that are spent at each site to ensure top quality construction work. The main work is done up front in the planning, to ensure there are no budget or construction surprises.
For more information CareTex, 832 527-9696, www.caretexcustombuilders@gmail.com; and the National Association of Home Builders, www.nahb.org, 1-800-368-5242.
