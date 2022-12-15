“A Christmas Carol” opens Thursday

You might forget you’re at a high school production when you go see the Hornets drama department production of “A Christmas Carol”. The ability of these young actors to hold a British accent and stay in character is impressive. Their use of the side stages and the space at audience level gives the play dimension, and the lighting and sound effects make it a top notch theater performance.
From Thursday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec 17, the thespians of Huntsville High School are bringing the Dickens classic to life on their home stage. The apparition of Jacob Marley and his three iconic ghosts will transform Ebenezer Scrooge from an incredulous and grumpy old man into a grateful and generous soul.
When dress rehearsal began on Tuesday, young men in top hats and elegant suits recreated a scene from where the story is set in London. Melissa Miller was acting director, walking them through their marks on a dark stage, and helping them run through their lines.
“Perfect timing!” said Miller, as the young men exited stage left and the cast members for the next scene came out from the rear of center stage. Velvia Keithley walked in wearing a ball gown and furs to narrate the story along with two other students. Miller asked for music and bells from the student sound tech as she moved them all quickly through the entrances and exits for each scene so the students could practice their cues.
Once there was more than one group of actors on the stage, they tried to wait patiently while Miller answered questions about walking speed and stopping points. Some of the kids on stage broke into high kicks to burn off residual energy while waiting for Miller to finish speaking to the group in front. This is the controlled chaos of a stage production at its best.
The students were attentive to direction, asking very detailed questions as they fine tuned their second performance of the semester. They maintained their focus through the scene changes and then went back to the top. The lights dimmed for a full run through, complete with headsets for the stage crew to communicate. Miller headed up to the sound booth to walk the tech through the final changes on sound effects.
This gave the actors the opportunity to show her how hard they have been practicing. Seth Brown, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge, did a stellar job of maintaining a British accent and the guttural tone and the body language of a mean old man. His voice inflection and projection showed the extent of his talent, and the ability of the cast to keep the dialogue moving was almost seamless. It was obvious they’ve devoted time to learning their lines.
The angst and desperation in the delivery of the ghost of Jacob Marley by David Mars made it easy to forget he is a teenager.
Staging the action at different points across the main stage and at audience level gave the feeling of a much larger space and allowed the actors to give more motion to their performance. These young people are definitely ready to show the public how much work they have put into their craft this semester.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Huntsville High School is located at 515 FM 2821. To purchase tickets visit: https://hhshornetdrama.net/tickets-3/.
