This morning at approximately 11:41 a.m., the Huntsville High School building had to be evacuated due to smoke. The Huntsville Police Department and the local fire department arrived immediately on scene to inspect the entire building. It has been determined that the building is not safe to occupy at this time; therefore, the campus is going to be closed for the remainder of the day and students are being dismissed early.
Authorities confirmed that two juveniles were detained and transported to Huntsville Police Department for further investigation. School officials reported that a fire was started in a bathroom and smoke filled several areas.
Students who drive and have cars are being allowed to leave campus now. Normal bus riders will be transported home just as soon as bus transportation can be arranged. Students who are car riders can be picked up starting at 12:30 p.m. from their normal pick up locations. All other students will be held safely in other areas on campus until transportation can be arranged.
High School Principal Paul Trevino said he appreciated the support and cooperation and understands that every child's safety is top priority.
UPDATE:
"I want to Thank the Fire Department, Students, and Staff that acted quickly to keep our students and staff safe today," said Trevino.
School WILL BE in session tomorrow!
Student keys/belongings - Trevino said that staff is aware that belongings are still in the building. When students/staff are allowed to enter the building, Trevino will inform parents and guardians via email and/or text to meet for pick up belongings and keys.
