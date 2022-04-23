The Huntsville City Council authorized City Manager, Aron Kulhavy, to apply for the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program in the amount of $292,500 of federal funding, for a comprehensive drainage study for the Elkins Lake Subdivision during their regular April 19 meeting.
Kristie R. Hadnot, Grants Manager said she was confident the city would receive the grant money.
The deadline to apply for the grant has been extended to June 30. If approved, the City of Huntsville committed to contributing $97,500 in support of the study.
This grant would only apply to the Elkins Lake Subdivision.
The council also directed the city manager to prepare for consideration a proposal to complete a master drainage study for the Elkins Lake Subdivision if the city’s hazard mitigation grant application is approved.
Council members discussed the likelihood that the drainage issues within the city would take a while to fix, one added, “please bear with us.”
The council recognized that there are multiple areas within Huntsville that experience drainage issues and that the issue including potential future studies would occur.
Mayor Brauninger said that while he was in favor of this study, he recognizes that he and the council have an obligation to all citizens of the city. “I would like to see this city to be focused on where the problems are.
The council also authorized the City Manager to enter into a contract with Kendig Keast Collaborative to update the city’s development districts.
City Planner, Armon Irones, detailed that each of the four development districts including the management district which encompasses most of the city. A neighborhood conservation district, designed for single family home developments. Downtown and planning and development districts are also included.
The council discussed the need for these designations as well the growth of Huntsville, which is nearing 50,000. Irones said Representatives from KKC would meet with city and community leaders and consider future uses.
Discussion regarding strict adherence to the district and the need for potential variance or district zoning changes in the future. The need for the city and council to remain flexible was also mentioned.
“The council doesn’t want to do anything arbitrarily. The firm we brought in are going to recommend not tell us what to do, a councilman said.
The council also had the first reading of a proposed amendment to the Huntsville Municipal Code, regarding increasing the number of members on the Airport Advisory Board, from seven members to nine.
Anyone interested in applying to be on the Airport advisory Board can fill out an application through the City Secretaries office. Final approval of Board membership will be made by the City Council.
Mayor, Andy Brauninger, proclaimed the month of April, as Fair Housing month in the city.
The council approved the consent agenda, before adjourning into Executive Session where they approved the Chapman Law Firm to file a lawsuit against ADG.
The council also move to reject offer by Peak Interest for the purchase of an easement.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
