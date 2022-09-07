The Huntsville City Council moved to postpone voting on the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year budget during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Following a public hearing, the vote to approve the proposed budget is expected on Sept. 20.
Postponing the vote will not affect the required time frame to consider the budget, according to City Finance Director Steve Ritter.
After some discussion and questions for Ritter, council members approved decision packages within the FY 2022-2023 proposed budget. These additions include creating the position of Economic Development Specialist, who will assist Huntsville’s Economic Development Director, as well as updates on ongoing projects which had been previously budgeted.
The council also agreed to include incentive pay for those city workers who have their Commercial Driver’s License.
City Public Works Director Brent Sherrod said it is hoped that the additional $50 of incentive pay per month will help with the retention of city workers. Step and merit pay increases for city employees were also discussed.
The council also approved Ordinance 2022-26 accepting the Certificate of Unopposed Candidates, declaring each unopposed candidate elected to office, and canceling the Nov. 8, 2022 Election. Each unopposed candidate is scheduled to take their oath of office and statement of officer on Nov. 15, 2022.
Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy was authorized to enter into architectural facade easement agreements with property owners to continue the preservation efforts of the Richard Haas art murals in the downtown area.
Huntsville’s Main Street Manager Annelle Guadalupe updated the council that $10,000 is available annually on a rotating schedule in order to preserve the murals.
After waiving the second reading requirement Kulhavy was authorized to award and enter into a contract with Legacy Builders, Inc., for the construction of the Animal Control Facility. The cost is not to exceed 1,406,370.
Council members also approved Mayor Andy Brauninger’s appointments to City of Huntsville Boards and Commissions for expired terms or vacant board positions, without objection.
The council approved the renewal of legal services with the City Attorney at a rate of $210 per hour, following an executive session.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers 1212 Ave. M Huntsville.
