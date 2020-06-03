Huntsville High School juniors and seniors stuck at home the past few months will now have something to look forward to as the city of Huntsville and Huntsville Independent School District announced a joint partnership for a summer internship program.
The initiative, in collaboration with the Houston Galveston Area Council and Workforce Solutions, will place 16 to 24-year olds in summer jobs and internships at businesses and organizations within the city. Qualifying individuals will be placed in an internship with a salary of $10 per hour paid by Workforce Solutions, or a job with a local business or organization who will pay the salary.
The city has been involved in the program for many years, but this year marks the first year that Huntsville ISD has been looped in. It is something that is very important to school superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard.
“We care about the whole child. It’s not just about their formal education,” Sheppard said. “We want our students to get a real world education in the workforce.”
District officials will identify students that fit the criteria, with their main focus being on current students.
For more information on being placed in one of the available positions, log on to http://ow.ly/nHfF50zX5md or call 281-500-0356.
