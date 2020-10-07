On Wednesday, officials with the city of Huntsville released conceptual drawings of the new Huntsville City Hall.
Architects with Randall Scott Architects are in the beginning stages of the design process for Huntsville City Hall. The design process is expected to take eight to nine months, while construction is expected to take nearly 16 months.
The design firm is also responsible for the design of the new city service center, which will be constructed behind it's current location. The pre-engineered metal frame building for the city service center is expected to take 10-12 months to construct with a six month design stage.
City officials noted that the final design for city hall may differ from current rendering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.