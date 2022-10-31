The Huntsville City Council has taken steps to reduce the amount of time allotted to public speakers, voting unanimously to adopt an Ordinance pertaining to the city Council’s Rules and procedures at their Oct. 18 regular meeting.
Ordinance 2022-34 was approved after amendments with a motion by Councilwoman Daiquiri Beebe to waive the second reading of the ordinance.
Council historically waives second readings for ordinances that have time constraint, however, there was no timing issues related to this ordinance.
The changes included reducing the allotted time for public comment during council meetings from five to three minutes.
According to the ordinance, “The mayor reserves the right to reduce the time from three minutes to two.
That time may be reduced to two minutes on a particular agenda item if necessary to expedite the meeting in an efficient manner.”
The mayor may allow a speaker to finish their point. Additional changes codified included prohibitions on shouting, cursing or singing during a meeting and states that the speaker must stay on topic. The adopted language states, “Purposely disrupting a public meeting may result in the offending party being made to leave the meeting, and can lead to criminal charges.”
Other changes regarding the number of council members needed to approve placing an item on the consent agenda were also approved. Expenditures of $300,000 or more can not be included in the consent agenda unless those expenditures were previously budgeted items.
The full copy of the City of Huntsville City Council Rules of Procedure, which was adopted Sept. 28, 1968 and amended Nov. 6, 2018, click this link.
The city council meets regularly on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers, 1212 Ave. M, Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.