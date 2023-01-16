Huntsville City Council is expected to take action Tuesday to approve the relocation of City Hall through multiple agenda items.
The first action that must take place is the approval of an Ordinance amending section 3.01 of the Rules of Procedure that allows the City Council to hold a meeting somewhere other than 1212 Avenue M. The proposed change includes, “The Council, by motion and vote, may change the
meeting location to another location within the City, if City Hall becomes temporarily
unavailable.”
Following the approval, the Council will then name the Huntsville Public Library as the future meeting location beginning Feb. 7.
According to the agenda packet, Council Chambers at City Hall will no longer be available for meetings, and a new meeting location needs to be approved by City Council.
City Secretary Kristy Doll reported that Ordinance No. 2023-1 amending Section 3.01 of the Rules of Procedure provides that the City Council, by motion and vote, may change the meeting location to another location within the City if City Hall becomes temporarily unavailable. The Huntsville Public Library, located at 1219 13th Street, is the best-suited facility for future City Council meetings beginning Feb. 7.
In other business on the agenda, the council will consider acceptance of a petition for annexation of over 55 acres of property. Winter Wonder, LLC. is the owner of approximately 55.0075 acres of land which is located in the City’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).
Armon Irones, City Planner reported the subject property is one that was included in the 2019 annexation program by the City and the property owner entered into a development agreement whereby they consent to initiate voluntarily annexation when the property is developed.
Also on the agenda, the new Service Center under construction will require substantial furnishings upon completion, which is currently anticipated by the end of July 2023. Pursuant to the budget approved for the required furnishings, Public Works, Parks & Leisure, and Engineering Department staff coordinated with the architect (Randall Scott Architects) and the City Purchasing staff will be provided by the HBI Office Solutions, Inc. The total amount of the approval is $301,874.40.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on Facebook.
