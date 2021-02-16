The City of Huntsville Emergency Management will open an additional warming shelter at the Huntsville Public Library Community Room.
As the county's shelter is reaching capacity, it has become necessary to open up additional warming spaces to better serve our community. The city asks that residents remember to bring any medication that you may need.
COVID restrictions will apply and masks are necessary.
The shelter will open at 10:30 am.
